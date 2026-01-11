Skip to main content
Grocholski scores 25 points, Minnesota women edge No. 22 USC 63-62

By AP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Grace Grocholski scored 25 points and Minnesota made just enough free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off No. 21 Southern California 63-62 on Sunday, the third-straight loss for the Trojans and first win over a ranked team since 2019 for the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota made 6 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter, 4 of 8 in the last 73 seconds. But USC had seven turnovers in the final period, which the Golden Gophers turned into eight points as they built a seven-point lead with 41 seconds left.

Kara Dunn scored eight points in the final 31 seconds, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Trojans. Dunn finished with 27 points, including all 14 USC points in the fourth quarter.

Sophie Hart scored 15 points for Minnesota (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten Conference). Mara Braun had 10 rebounds as the Golden Gophers won the boards 40-32, including 18-6 on the offensive end for a 23-2 difference in second-chance points.

Jazzy Davidson had 21 points and eight rebounds for USC (10-7, 2-3).

Davidson, Dunn and Grocholski all hit five 3-pointers.

Minnesota hit its first five shots and scored the first 10 points of the game.

Davidson hit a 3-pointer to start a 19-0 run in the second quarter for a 32-23 USC lead. She had 15 points in the second quarter, but Braun had a three-point play to help Minnesota close to within 34-30 at the half.

USC led 45-32 on a Davidson 3 but Grocholski had 10 points in a 14-0 run before Dunny’s 3 made it 48-46 heading into the fourth quarter.

Up next

USC is back home against No. 8 Maryland on Thursday.

Minnesota is home against No. 4 UCLA on Wednesday.

