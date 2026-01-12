Maryland-Eastern Shore visits McComb and Norfolk State

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (6-13, 2-0 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (7-11, 1-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces Maryland-Eastern Shore after Anthony McComb III scored 23 points in Norfolk State’s 66-64 win over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Spartans are 4-1 in home games. Norfolk State is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 2-0 in conference games. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Norfolk State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Norfolk State gives up.

The Spartans and Hawks match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McComb averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Elijah Jamison is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

Joseph Locandro is scoring 11.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Hawks. Dorion Staples is averaging 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press