George Washington plays Davidson in conference showdown

By AP News

Davidson Wildcats (10-6, 2-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (12-5, 3-1 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on Davidson in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Revolutionaries have gone 8-1 in home games. George Washington is seventh in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 72.5 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Wildcats are 2-2 in conference matchups. Davidson ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

George Washington makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Davidson averages 72.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 72.5 George Washington allows to opponents.

The Revolutionaries and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Castro is scoring 15.9 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 12.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the past 10 games.

Roberts Blums is averaging 10.4 points for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 85.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

