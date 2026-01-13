Stanford hosts Veesaar and No. 0 North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-2, 2-1 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (13-4, 2-2 ACC)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 0 North Carolina takes on Stanford after Henri Veesaar scored 25 points in North Carolina’s 87-84 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Cardinal are 8-3 on their home court. Stanford averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 11-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tar Heels are 2-1 against ACC opponents. North Carolina has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Stanford’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The Cardinal and Tar Heels meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebuka Okorie is shooting 43.2% and averaging 22.1 points for the Cardinal. Chisom Okpara is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Caleb Wilson is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Veesaar is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press