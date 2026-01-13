Skip to main content
USC plays Maryland after Baker-Mazara's 29-point performance

By AP News

Maryland Terrapins (7-9, 0-5 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (13-3, 2-3 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -9.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces Maryland after Chad Baker-Mazara scored 29 points in USC’s 70-69 overtime victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Trojans have gone 6-1 at home. USC scores 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Terrapins are 0-5 in Big Ten play. Maryland is 4-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

USC averages 84.3 points, 6.9 more per game than the 77.4 Maryland gives up. Maryland’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than USC has given up to its opponents (41.6%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Cofie is averaging 9.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Trojans. Baker-Mazara is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

David Coit is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 12.8 points. Darius Adams is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

