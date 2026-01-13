Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
64.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Meyer and Wyoming host San Diego State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Diego State Aztecs (11-4, 5-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (11-5, 2-3 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on San Diego State after Nasir Meyer scored 27 points in Wyoming’s 92-83 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Cowboys have gone 9-1 in home games. Wyoming averages 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Aztecs are 5-0 in MWC play. San Diego State is the MWC leader with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Miles Heide averaging 5.4.

Wyoming makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). San Diego State has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cowboys. Meyer is averaging 15.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the past 10 games.

Reese Dixon-Waters is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 11.1 points. BJ Davis is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.