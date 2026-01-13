Winthrop hosts High Point after Martin’s 20-point game

High Point Panthers (16-3, 4-0 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (11-8, 3-1 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits Winthrop after Rob Martin scored 20 points in High Point’s 84-82 overtime win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Eagles are 7-1 in home games. Winthrop averages 85.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 against Big South opponents. High Point is 15-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Winthrop scores 85.8 points, 17.3 more per game than the 68.5 High Point allows. High Point has shot at a 51.9% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

The Eagles and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Duncomb is averaging 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Kody Clouet is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Conrad Martinez is averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Terry Anderson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 85.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 95.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press