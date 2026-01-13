UNLV puts home win streak on the line against Boise State

Boise State Broncos (9-7, 1-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (7-8, 2-2 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Rebels play Boise State.

The Rebels have gone 5-2 in home games. UNLV is sixth in the MWC scoring 78.5 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Broncos have gone 1-4 against MWC opponents. Boise State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNLV is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.2% Boise State allows to opponents. Boise State has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 43.5% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Rebels. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 16.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the past 10 games.

Drew Fielder is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Javan Buchanan is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press