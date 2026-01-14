Northern Arizona visits Williams and Sacramento State

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-11, 0-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (4-11, 0-3 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts Northern Arizona after Mikey Williams scored 29 points in Sacramento State’s 96-69 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Hornets have gone 4-1 at home. Sacramento State is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

The Lumberjacks are 0-4 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona is eighth in the Big Sky with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Abelman averaging 4.2.

Sacramento State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 73.7 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 82.8 Sacramento State allows.

The Hornets and Lumberjacks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 17.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Hornets. Prophet Johnson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Traivar Jackson is averaging 7.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Abelman is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 74.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press