Stony Brook faces Hofstra on 3-game win streak

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-9, 3-1 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (3-12, 1-3 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Hofstra.

The Pride have gone 1-4 in home games. Hofstra has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Seawolves have gone 3-1 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Hofstra is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 39.8% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook averages 58.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 65.6 Hofstra gives up.

The Pride and Seawolves meet Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sandra Magolico is scoring 8.9 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Pride. Chloe Sterling is averaging 7.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Janay Brantley is shooting 34.8% and averaging 11.7 points for the Seawolves. Diaka Berete is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 2-8, averaging 51.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 57.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press