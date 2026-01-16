Skip to main content
Blakes scores 38 points, No. 5 Vanderbilt beats Mississippi State for first 18-0 start

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Vanderbilt Mississippi St Basketball

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored a season-high 38 points and No. 5 Vanderbilt won its school-record 18th straight game to open the season, beating Mississippi State 89-84 on Thursday night.

The Commodores are 5-0 in Southeastern Conference play for the first time since 1992-93, the season they opened 17-0. The 18-game winning streak is the longest in school history at any point in a season.

Blakes hit five 3-pointers, made 11 free throws without a miss and had seven assists. Justine Pissott added 12 points, and Aiyana Mitchell had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Vanderbilt broke it open with 21-6 run in the third quarter.

Madison Francis led Mississippi State (14-5, 1-4) with 15 points.

Vanderbilt: Plays Michigan on Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Mississippi State: Hosts Kentucky on Synday.

