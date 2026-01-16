Texas hosts Texas A&M after Lane’s 20-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (13-4, 3-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (11-6, 2-2 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces Texas after Jacari Lane scored 20 points in Texas A&M’s 87-82 overtime loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Longhorns are 8-2 in home games. Texas is seventh in the SEC with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Dailyn Swain averaging 5.4.

The Aggies are 3-1 in SEC play. Texas A&M is ninth in the SEC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 2.8.

Texas makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Texas A&M averages 18.6 more points per game (93.0) than Texas allows (74.4).

The Longhorns and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swain is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ruben Dominguez is averaging 13.8 points for the Aggies. Agee is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 85.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 92.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press