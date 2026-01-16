Portland State Vikings play the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on 4-game win streak

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-12, 0-5 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (10-5, 4-0 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State comes into a matchup against Northern Arizona as winners of four straight games.

The Vikings have gone 6-1 in home games. Portland State is second in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Lumberjacks are 0-5 in conference games. Northern Arizona is sixth in the Big Sky giving up 75.2 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

Portland State scores 82.8 points, 7.6 more per game than the 75.2 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 73.4 points per game, 0.5 more than the 72.9 Portland State allows.

The Vikings and Lumberjacks meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 19.0 points for the Vikings. Terri Miller Jr. is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Abelman averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Shaw is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press