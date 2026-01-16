Portal gives new coaches a shot at a quick turnaround. LSU’s Lane Kiffin tops the rankings for 2026

The NCAA transfer portal is a godsend for new coaches. Forget three-, four- and five-year builds. Having roughly 3,000 players looking for fresh landing spots creates long days, sleepless nights and more film study than any NFL rookie quarterback.

Those who navigate it best — like Arizona State, Indiana, Ole Miss and Texas Tech in recent years — have a chance to advance to the College Football Playoff in short order.

Here’s a look at how 12 of the 17 Power Four programs with new coaches — those in the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences — have fared in the portal, which officially closed Friday ( rankings compiled by 247 Sports ):

1. LSU, Lane Kiffin

The Tigers won the Kiffin sweepstakes and promised to spend big to rebuild their roster. They landed Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt, arguably the most coveted portal QB, along with 27 others in the top-rated class.

Intriguing addition: WR Eugene “Tre” Wilson, who flashed at Florida when healthy.

3. Ole Miss, Pete Golding

With RB Kewan Lacy returning, Golding added several plug-and-play starters from fellow SEC schools, including LSU OT Carius Curne, Auburn CB Jay Crawford and Florida DT Michai Boireau.

Intriguing addition: WR Darrell Gill Jr., a 6-foot-3 junior who had 506 yards and five TDs at Syracuse in 2025.

4. Penn State, Matt Campbell

Campbell raided his former roster at Iowa State, bringing nearly two dozen Cyclones with him to Happy Valley. The familiar faces include QB Rocco Becht, TE Benjamin Brahmer and WR Chase Sowell.

Intriguing addition: UCLA DT Siale Taupaki, who is beginning his eighth collegiate season after following assistant coaches D’Anton Lynn and Ikaika Malloe to Penn State.

5. Oklahoma State, Eric Morris

No one added more transfers than Morris, who has nearly 50 newcomers on his roster. Fifteen of them followed Morris from North Texas, including QB Drew Mestemaker, RB Caleb Hawkins and WR Wyatt Young.

Intriguing addition: WR Justin Bowick, a 6-foot-4 senior who had five TDs last season at Illinois and is attending his fourth college in as many years.

8. Kentucky, Will Stein

Stein started the Wildcats’ facelift by beefing up their offensive line, adding Tennessee LT Lance Heard, Baylor C Coleton Price and Ohio State G Tegra Tshabola. The trio should provide immediate protection for former Notre Dame QB Kenny Minchey.

Intriguing addition: LB Elijah Barnes, who played just four games as a freshman at Texas last season while learning from standout Anthony Hill Jr.

12. Virginia Tech, James Franklin

Franklin brought nearly a dozen players with him from Penn State, including TE Luke Reynolds, QB Ethan Grunkemeyer, LB Keon Wylie and DE Mylachi Williams. They should help create a strong foundation.

Intriguing addition: WR Que’Sean Brown, who caught 105 passes for 1,291 yards and seven TDs in two years at Duke.

14. Auburn, Alex Golesh

Losing WRs Cam Coleman (Texas) and Eric Singleton (Florida) surely stings, but bringing USF’s Byrum Brown to the Plains along with Golesh should make a difference for a program desperate for better QB play.

Intriguing addition: RB Bryson Washington, who carried 154 times for 788 yards and six TDs at Baylor in 2025. He should give the Tigers a formidable 1-2 punch alongside Jeremiah Cobb.

15. Cal, Tosh Lupoi

Lupoi has always been known for his recruiting prowess, so getting Ohio WR Chase Hendricks, Rutgers WR Ian Strong, Washington RB Adam Mohammed, New Mexico TE Dorian Thomas and Oregon S Kingston Lopa to Berkeley is a solid start.

Intriguing addition: Florida International OT Mykeal Rabess, a 6-foot-8, 320-pound project, could help protect promising QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.

20. Michigan, Kyle Whittingham

Whittingham plucked a handful of guys from Utah, including TE JJ Buchanan, CB Smith Snowden, DE John Henry Daley and DL Jonah Leaea. They should help stabilize the program.

Intriguing addition: RB Taylor Tatum, who averaged nearly 5 yards a carry as a freshman at Oklahoma in 2024. He might help offset the departure of Justice Haynes.

23. Florida, Jon Sumrall

Sumrall’s biggest recruiting win was getting five key guys to stay in Gainesville: RB Jadan Baugh, LB Myles Graham, DE Jayden Woods, and WRs Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson. Notable newcomers include Georgia Tech QB Aaron Philo and Auburn WR Eric Singleton Jr.

Intriguing addition: Emmanuel Oyebadejo, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound edge rusher who had 6 ½ tackles for loss and two forced fumbles at Jacksonville State in 2025. He played basketball until age 18.

25. Arkansas, Ryan Silverfield

Silverfield took a big swing in Fayetteville, with an SEC-leading 33 transfers. Louisiana Lafayette OT Bryant Williams, North Carolina LB Khmori House and Tulane CB Jahiem Johnson top the list.

Intriguing addition: Terence Roberson Jr., a 6-foot-6, 295-pound OL who played at Division II Ouachita Baptist.

28. UCLA, Bob Chesney

Chesney’s overhaul includes 10 guys following him from James Madison. The best of the group: DE Sahir West, who had 14 tackles for loss in 2025. Oklahoma LB Sammy Omosigho and Florida WR Aidan Mizell headline the others.

Intriguing addition: S Tao Johnson, a three-year starter at Utah.

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer