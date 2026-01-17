Ruedinger leads Green Bay against Oakland after 23-point outing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-9, 6-2 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (11-8, 6-2 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on Oakland after Preston Ruedinger scored 23 points in Green Bay’s 88-73 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Phoenix are 6-1 in home games. Green Bay is fourth in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.6 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Golden Grizzlies are 6-2 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Isaac Garrett averaging 7.3.

Green Bay is shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 47.6% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruedinger averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Marcus Hall is averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Garrett is averaging 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Brett White II is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press