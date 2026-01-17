American visits Army following Bell’s 20-point performance

American Eagles (10-8, 3-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (7-11, 1-4 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts American after Jaxson Bell scored 20 points in Army’s 82-75 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Black Knights have gone 4-5 in home games. Army gives up 78.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 against Patriot League opponents. American is third in the Patriot League allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

Army scores 75.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 72.5 American allows. American has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 15.5 points and 5.1 assists. Bell is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Madden Collins is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Eagles. Greg Jones is averaging 13.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press