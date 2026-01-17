Koerkenmeier and Saint Louis host Dayton

Dayton Flyers (9-8, 2-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-10, 3-3 A-10)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays Dayton after Alyssa Koerkenmeier scored 20 points in Saint Louis’ 66-57 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Billikens are 5-5 on their home court. Saint Louis is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Flyers are 2-4 in A-10 play. Dayton is fourth in the A-10 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Fatima Ibrahim averaging 4.3.

Saint Louis scores 70.1 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 67.6 Dayton gives up. Dayton has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The Billikens and Flyers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhykera Brown averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Jahda Denis is shooting 37.8% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Nayo Lear is averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Flyers. Nicole Stephens is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

