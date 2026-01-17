San Francisco and Washington State square off in conference matchup

Washington State Cougars (8-11, 3-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (12-8, 4-3 WCC)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyrone Riley IV and San Francisco host Aaron Glass and Washington State in WCC action.

The Dons are 7-2 on their home court. San Francisco ranks eighth in the WCC with 14.4 assists per game led by Ryan Beasley averaging 3.3.

The Cougars are 3-3 against WCC opponents. Washington State is fifth in the WCC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Eemeli Yalaho averaging 4.1.

San Francisco averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Washington State allows. Washington State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game San Francisco allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fuchs is averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Dons. Beasley is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Rihards Vavers is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 9.4 points. Glass is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press