Arizona State faces No. 7 Houston after Odum’s 23-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-7, 1-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0 Big 12)

Houston; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits No. 7 Houston after Moe Odum scored 23 points in Arizona State’s 89-82 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cougars have gone 9-0 at home. Houston leads college basketball allowing just 59.3 points per game while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Sun Devils have gone 1-3 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State averages 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Houston is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Arizona State allows to opponents. Arizona State has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The Cougars and Sun Devils meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Sharp is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Cougars. Kingston Flemings is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Santiago Trouet is averaging 7.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Massamba Diop is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 78.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 80.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press