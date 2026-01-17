Ojukwu leads Cal against Boston College after 25-point showing

California Golden Bears (10-9, 1-5 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (4-16, 0-7 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Boston College after Naya Ojukwu scored 25 points in Cal’s 90-87 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Eagles have gone 4-9 at home. Boston College allows 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 1-5 in ACC play. Cal has a 5-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Boston College averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Cal gives up. Cal averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Boston College gives up.

The Eagles and Golden Bears match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Carmody is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Amirah Anderson is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

Lulu Twidale averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc. Sakima Walker is averaging 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 55.9 points, 24.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press