Ryan Conwell scores 24 points as No. 20 Louisville routs Pittsburgh 100-59

By AP News
Louisville Pittsburgh Basketball

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ryan Conwell hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points, and all five Louisville starters scored in double figures as the 20th-ranked Cardinals routed Pittsburgh 100-59 on Saturday night.

J’Vonne Hadley scored 17 points, Sanadra Fru and Adrian Wooley each added 12 and Isaac McKneeley had 11 as Louisville (13-5, 2-4 ACC) shot 63.2% (36 of 57) from the field and 51.7% (15 of 29) from 3-point range. The Cardinals also held a 35-23 rebounding edge.

Louisville (13-5, 2-4 ACC) scored the first 13 points on its way to a 53-22 halftime lead. McKneely made three 3-pointers in the Cardinals’ game-opening run. Louisville outscored Pitt 18-1 later in the first half to extend its lead to 39-8.

Louisville won for just the second time in five games and bounced back after losing 79-70 to No. 16 Virginia on Tuesday. The Cardinals shot a season-worst 35.8% overall and 26.3% on 3-pointers.

Brandin Cummings scored 11 points off the bench for Pitt (8-10, 1-4), which has lost four of its last five games. The Panthers shot 38.2% (21 of 55). The final score was the largest margin of defeat in coach Jeff Capel’s eight seasons at Pitt.

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville’s five-star freshman guard, missed his ninth straight game. Key reserve Khani Rooks sat out consecutive games because of illness.

Up next

Louisville: Host Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Pittsburgh: At Boston College on Wednesday night.

By JOHN PERROTTO
Associated Press

