Sykes’ 34 lead Long Beach State past Cal State Northridge 87-80

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Sykes put up 34 points as Long Beach State beat Cal State Northridge 87-80 on Saturday night.

Sykes shot 8 for 18 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 15 of 16 from the free-throw line for the Beach (8-11, 4-3 Big West Conference). Rob Diaz III scored 18 points while going 6 of 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Petar Majstorovic finished with 14 points.

Larry Hughes Jr. finished with 21 points for the Matadors (11-9, 4-4). James Evans Jr. added 17 points for CSU Northridge. Josh O’Garro had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

