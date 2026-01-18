Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sykes’ 34 lead Long Beach State past Cal State Northridge 87-80

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Sykes put up 34 points as Long Beach State beat Cal State Northridge 87-80 on Saturday night.

Sykes shot 8 for 18 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 15 of 16 from the free-throw line for the Beach (8-11, 4-3 Big West Conference). Rob Diaz III scored 18 points while going 6 of 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Petar Majstorovic finished with 14 points.

Larry Hughes Jr. finished with 21 points for the Matadors (11-9, 4-4). James Evans Jr. added 17 points for CSU Northridge. Josh O’Garro had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.