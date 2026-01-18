Worthy scores 22 in UC Riverside’s 81-72 victory against Cal State Fullerton

Skip to main content
By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Marqui Worthy scored 22 points as UC Riverside beat Cal State Fullerton 81-72 on Saturday night.

Worthy had three steals for the Highlanders (7-12, 2-5 Big West Conference). Andrew Henderson scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. BJ Kolly had 12 points for the Highlanders, who snapped a six-game losing streak.

The Titans (8-12, 3-5) were led by Jefferson Monegro, who posted 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jaden Henderson added 12 points and six rebounds for CSU Fullerton. Joshua Ward also put up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

