El Shakery and the New Hampshire Wildcats visit conference foe Maine

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-12, 0-3 America East) at Maine Black Bears (3-16, 1-3 America East)

Orono, Maine; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TJ Biel and Maine host Belal El Shakery and New Hampshire in America East action Monday.

The Black Bears have gone 1-4 at home. Maine is ninth in the America East scoring 61.6 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 0-3 against America East opponents. New Hampshire has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Maine is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.4% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 69.3 points per game, equal to what Maine gives up.

The Black Bears and Wildcats meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mabrey is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 7.3 points. Biel is averaging 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

El Shakery is averaging 10.6 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kijan Robinson is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press