Yale faces Columbia following Fox’s 21-point outing

Columbia Lions (12-5, 1-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (13-3, 2-1 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Columbia after Riley Fox scored 21 points in Yale’s 102-68 victory over the Cornell Big Red.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 at home. Yale ranks sixth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 32.9 rebounds. Nick Townsend leads the Bulldogs with 7.6 boards.

The Lions are 1-2 in Ivy League play. Columbia scores 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Yale averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Columbia gives up. Columbia has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Yale have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Lions meet Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Townsend is averaging 16.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Fox is averaging 13.6 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games.

Connor Igoe is averaging 7.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Lions. Kenny Noland is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press