Ball State plays Central Michigan following Zeigler’s 28-point game

Ball State Cardinals (5-13, 1-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (5-13, 1-5 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on Central Michigan after Armoni Zeigler scored 28 points in Ball State’s 76-71 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Chippewas have gone 4-3 in home games. Central Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC with 15.1 assists per game led by Phat Phat Brooks averaging 3.3.

The Cardinals are 1-5 in conference games. Ball State is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

Central Michigan scores 72.1 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 70.8 Ball State allows. Ball State’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Central Michigan has given up to its opponents (46.9%).

The Chippewas and Cardinals square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Claerbaut is scoring 12.7 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Chippewas. Tamario Adley is averaging 12.9 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Zeigler is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Davion Hill is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press