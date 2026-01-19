Paveletzke and Ohio host Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-11, 2-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (10-9, 4-3 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Northern Illinois after Jackson Paveletzke scored 22 points in Ohio’s 76-71 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Bobcats are 7-3 in home games. Ohio is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies have gone 2-4 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois ranks ninth in the MAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Makhai Valentine averaging 3.6.

Ohio scores 78.1 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 77.5 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Ohio allows.

The Bobcats and Huskies face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paveletzke is averaging 17.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Bobcats. Aidan Hadaway is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Valentine is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. Dylan Ducommun is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press