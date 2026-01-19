Aubrey Galvan’s 20 points help No. 5 Vanderbilt hold off No. 7 Michigan 72-69

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Freshman guard Aubrey Galvan hit a late free throw and finished with 20 points as No. 5 Vanderbilt beat No. 7 Michigan 72-69 on Monday as part of a doubleheader played at the Prudential Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Galvan was 7 of 14 from the field and Mikayla Blakes and Justine Pissott, both New Jersey prep stars, scored 14 points apiece for Vanderbilt (19-0), which ran its season-opening winning steak to 19 games.

Syla Swords and Kendall Dudley each scored 16 points for Michigan (15-3). Olivia Olson added 14 points as the Wolverines had their four-game winning streak halted.

The Wolverines trailed by 17 points in the first half before battling back and closing within two points at 65-63 with two minutes remaining. Vanderbilt got a jumper from Aiyana Mitchell and a 3-pointer from Galvan to increase its lead to 70-63 with 3:03 left.

After two consecutive baskets by Vanderbilt that made the score 71-67, Dudley’s layup with 44 seconds left pulled Michigan within 71-69.

Galvan hit a free throw with three seconds left that gave Vanderbilt a three-point lead, and a 3-point try from the corner by Swords fell short as time expired.

The Wolverines led for just 2:51 in the first quarter. Vanderbilt took its biggest lead of the first half after Sacha Washington sank two free throws for a 17-point lead, 47-30, with 43 seconds left.

Vanderbilt leads the series against Michigan, 4-1. The schools last met in 1999.

Up next

Vanderbilt: Hosts Auburn on Thursday.

Michigan: At Rutgers on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By EVERETT MERRILL

Associated Press