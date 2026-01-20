Boise State hosts Fresno State following Long’s 22-point showing

Fresno State Bulldogs (10-9, 4-4 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (14-5, 5-3 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits Boise State after Emilia Long scored 22 points in Fresno State’s 54-44 victory against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Broncos are 10-1 in home games. Boise State scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 in MWC play. Fresno State scores 63.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Boise State scores 71.5 points, 12.3 more per game than the 59.2 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Boise State allows.

The Broncos and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum Thompson is averaging 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Marr averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Long is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

