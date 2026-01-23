Sellers and Providence host Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (9-10, 1-7 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-10, 2-6 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays Georgetown after Jaylin Sellers scored 27 points in Providence’s 105-104 overtime loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Friars are 7-3 on their home court. Providence scores 89.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Hoyas are 1-7 in conference play. Georgetown ranks fifth in the Big East with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Caleb Williams averaging 5.5.

Providence averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Providence allows.

The Friars and Hoyas face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oswin Erhunmwunse is averaging 7.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Friars. Stefan Vaaks is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

KJ Lewis is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 12.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 33.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 89.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.7 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press