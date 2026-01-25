Skip to main content
Daniels’ 47 lead Cal Baptist over Utah Valley 78-71 in OT

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. finished with 47 points, eight after regulation, for Cal Baptist in a 78-71 overtime victory over Utah Valley on Saturday.

Daniels added six rebounds and three steals for the Lancers (15-6, 5-3 Western Athletic Conference). Jordan Muller shot 1 of 1 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add seven points. Martel Williams went 2 of 8 from the field to finish with five points.

Daniels made a driving layup with three seconds left in regulation that made it 63-all and forced overtime.

The Lancers and Utah Valley are tied for second in the conference standings, a half-game behind UT Arlington (13-6, 5-2).

Jackson Holcombe led the Wolverines (15-6, 5-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Isaac Davis added 18 points for Utah Valley. Hayden Welling finished with eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

