Daniels’ 47 lead Cal Baptist over Utah Valley 78-71 in OT

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. finished with 47 points, eight after regulation, for Cal Baptist in a 78-71 overtime victory over Utah Valley on Saturday.

Daniels added six rebounds and three steals for the Lancers (15-6, 5-3 Western Athletic Conference). Jordan Muller shot 1 of 1 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add seven points. Martel Williams went 2 of 8 from the field to finish with five points.

Daniels made a driving layup with three seconds left in regulation that made it 63-all and forced overtime.

The Lancers and Utah Valley are tied for second in the conference standings, a half-game behind UT Arlington (13-6, 5-2).

Jackson Holcombe led the Wolverines (15-6, 5-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Isaac Davis added 18 points for Utah Valley. Hayden Welling finished with eight points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press