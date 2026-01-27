Tuhy, American Eagles to host Therien and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-11, 4-4 Patriot) at American Eagles (5-14, 3-5 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American plays Loyola (MD) in a matchup of Patriot teams.

The Eagles have gone 4-5 in home games. American is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Greyhounds are 4-4 in Patriot play. Loyola (MD) is third in the Patriot with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Koi Sims averaging 2.8.

American’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game American allows.

The Eagles and Greyhounds square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Driscoll is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Charlotte Tuhy is averaging 13.1 points and 10.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lex Therien is averaging 16.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Greyhounds. Sims is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 57.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Greyhounds: 6-4, averaging 57.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press