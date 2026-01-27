Colorado State hosts Williams and San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (15-3, 9-0 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (17-4, 8-2 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays Colorado State after Nala Williams scored 20 points in San Diego State’s 94-66 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Rams have gone 9-2 at home. Colorado State is third in the MWC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannah Ronsiek averaging 5.2.

The Aztecs are 9-0 in MWC play. San Diego State scores 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

Colorado State makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). San Diego State averages 16.9 more points per game (72.5) than Colorado State allows to opponents (55.6).

The Rams and Aztecs meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexus Bargesser is averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Brooke Carlson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Naomi Panganiban is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 13.5 points. Natalia Martinez is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 65.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Aztecs: 10-0, averaging 74.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

By The Associated Press