UC Santa Barbara wins 62-48 over UC San Diego

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miro Little scored 15 points as UC Santa Barbara beat UC San Diego 62-48 on Thursday night.

Little added eight rebounds for the Gauchos (14-7, 7-3 Big West Conference). Zion Sensley added 10 points while shooting 3 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc while he also had seven rebounds. Aidan Mahaney shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding three steals.

Bol Dengdit led the Tritons (15-7, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds. UC San Diego also got 10 points and three steals from Tom Beattie.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

