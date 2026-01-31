Sellers leads No. 25 Washington against Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (15-6, 5-5 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Washington hosts Illinois after Sayvia Sellers scored 38 points in Washington’s 83-80 victory over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Huskies are 12-1 on their home court. Washington scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.7 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 5-5 in Big Ten play. Illinois is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Washington averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois scores 19.8 more points per game (78.4) than Washington gives up (58.6).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is averaging 19.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maddie Webber averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Berry Wallace is shooting 50.7% and averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press