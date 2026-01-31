Dunn leads USC against Rutgers after 25-point performance

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-12, 1-9 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (12-9, 4-6 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Rutgers after Kara Dunn scored 25 points in USC’s 81-69 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Trojans are 9-3 in home games. USC is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Scarlet Knights are 1-9 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

USC averages 69.0 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 66.1 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers has shot at a 36.2% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 38.0% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The Trojans and Scarlet Knights square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Jazzy Davidson is shooting 36.6% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

Nene Ndiaye is averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Imani Lester is averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 56.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press