Notre Dame takes on Stanford following Hidalgo’s 22-point showing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-8, 5-5 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (15-7, 4-5 ACC)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits Stanford after Hannah Hidalgo scored 22 points in Notre Dame’s 80-69 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal have gone 9-3 in home games. Stanford is ninth in the ACC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nunu Agara averaging 3.1.

The Fighting Irish are 5-5 against conference opponents. Notre Dame is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Stanford scores 69.5 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 65.2 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 20.2 more points per game (79.5) than Stanford allows to opponents (59.3).

The Cardinal and Fighting Irish face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agara is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Cardinal. Courtney Ogden is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Cassandre Prosper is averaging 15.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Fighting Irish. Hidalgo is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press