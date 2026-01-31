Houston takes on Cincinnati, seeks to break 9-game slide

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-13, 3-6 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (6-14, 0-9 Big 12)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston aims to break its nine-game slide when the Cougars take on Cincinnati.

The Cougars have gone 4-6 at home. Houston has a 4-12 record against teams over .500.

The Bearcats are 3-6 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Houston is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Cincinnati allows to opponents. Cincinnati averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Houston allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TK Pitts is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Kyndall Hunter is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Caliyah DeVillasee is averaging 15.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Bearcats. Mya Perry is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 59.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press