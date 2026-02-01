Skip to main content
Anthony Roy scores 26 points and Oklahoma State wins Big 12 road game for 1st time in nearly 2 years

By AP News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anthony Roy hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points and Oklahoma State beat Utah 81-69 on Saturday for the Cowboys’ first Big 12 road win in nearly two years, ending a 15-game skid.

Oklahoma State last won a conference road game at Cincinnati, 80-76, on Feb. 21, 2024.

Christian Coleman added 14 points and 10 rebounds, Parsa Fallah scored nine of his 13 points in the final 3 1/2 minutes and Vyctorius Miller added 10 for the Cowboys (15-6, 3-5), who ended a two-game losing streak.

Terrence Brown scored 20 points, Don McHenry added 17, Keanu Dawes had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Seydou Traore scored 10 points for the Utes (9-12, 1-7), who have lost three straight and eight of their last nine.

There were nine ties and 10 lead changes, the final one coming after Coleman had a consecutive baskets in an 8-0 surge for a five-point lead with eight minutes left.

A 3-pointer by Fallah, only his seventh in 15 attempts this season, made it 67-62 by the final media timeout. His tip-in made it a 10-point edge with 1:26 to go and after Utah got within eight with 44 seconds remaining he scored the final four points.

Oklahoma State led 40-39 at halftime behind Roy’s 14 points.

Up next

Oklahoma State is home against No. 13 BYU on Wednesday.

Utah is home against Arizona State on Wednesday.

