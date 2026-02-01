Skip to main content
Cal State Northridge defeats UC San Diego 81-64

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Mahmoud Fofana had 22 points and 10 rebounds in Cal State Northridge’s 81-64 victory against UC San Diego on Saturday night.

Larry Hughes Jr. and Jai Chisolm added 11 points apiece for the Matadors (13-10, 6-5 Big West Conference). Josiah Davis scored 10 points to go with 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Hudson Mayes led the Tritons (15-8, 5-6) with 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. UCSD also got 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Leo Beath. Alex Chaikin finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

