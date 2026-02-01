Wiggins, Jones, McCray V combine for 60 points as Florida State beats Stanford 88-80

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chauncey Wiggins, Lajae Jones and Robert McCray V combined to score 60 points as Florida State held off Stanford 88-80 on Saturday, in the first meeting between the two sides in Tallahassee.

Wiggins was 6 of 13 from the floor and 7 of 8 at the line, scoring a team-high 23 points, including 16 in the second half for the Seminoles (10-12, 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). McCray V added 19 points, seven assists and two steals. Jones finished with 18 and five rebounds, scoring 13 in the first half.

Alex Steen had 12 points and Kobe Magee 10 to go with six rebounds.

The win makes it back to back for the Seminoles against their Californian foes in the ACC. They’ve won three of their last four games — all in ACC play — after starting the season 0-5 in the conference.

The Seminoles built a 41-33 lead at the half, using a 13-2 run to flip a four-point deficit into a six-point lead that grew. In the second half, they used a 12-0 run with seven points from Magee to build a 19-point lead with 11:38 to go.

That cushion allowed them to hold on despite an 11-4 Stanford run starting at the 6:17 mark with six points from Stanford freshman Ebuka Okorie.

Okorie started slow for the Cardinal (14-8, 3-6), scoring three in the first half on 1 of 4 shooting. He finished with 26 points after a 23-point second half in which he went 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Okorie entered the game ranked 13th in the country in scoring at 21.5 points per game and third among freshmen.

Benny Gealer added 12 points, AJ Rohosy 11, and Donavin Young 10. Oskar Giltay had nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

The Seminoles outscored the Cardinal 18-9 on points off turnovers.

Up next

Stanford will host No. 22 Clemson on Wednesday.

Florida State heads on the road to face Notre Dame next Saturday.

___

