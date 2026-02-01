Skip to main content
CJ Shaw scores 17 to lead UC Santa Barbara over Cal State Fullerton 83-69

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — CJ Shaw had 17 points to lead UC Santa Barbara to an 83-69 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night.

Shaw added three steals for the Gauchos (15-7, 8-3 Big West Conference), who have won six in a row. Marvin McGhee totaled 14 points and nine rebounds, while Colin Smith scored 13 on 5-for-5 shooting.

The Titans (10-13, 5-6) were led by KJ Garris with 18 points. Davis White and Joshua Ward both scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

