Huibregtse leads Bradley against Valparaiso after 29-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (11-11, 5-6 MVC) at Bradley Braves (15-8, 8-4 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays Valparaiso after Alex Huibregtse scored 29 points in Bradley’s 87-73 victory over the Drake Bulldogs.

The Braves are 10-2 on their home court. Bradley scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Beacons are 5-6 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

Bradley is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Johnson is shooting 44.1% and averaging 16.7 points for the Braves. Huibregtse is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Owen Dease is averaging 14.1 points for the Beacons. JT Pettigrew is averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Beacons: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press