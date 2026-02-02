No. 4 Duke hosts Hand and Boston College

Boston College Eagles (9-12, 2-6 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (20-1, 9-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits No. 4 Duke after Donald Hand Jr. scored 20 points in Boston College’s 73-66 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Blue Devils are 10-0 on their home court. Duke has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 2-6 against conference opponents. Boston College has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

Duke averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 68.1 points per game, 3.8 more than the 64.3 Duke gives up.

The Blue Devils and Eagles face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Boozer is averaging 23.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Fred Payne is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Eagles. Luka Toews is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press