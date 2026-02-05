Nick Davidson scores 16 points, grabs seven rebounds as No. 20 Clemson holds off Stanford 66-64

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Nick Davidson made a pair of free throws with 24.9 seconds left to put his team ahead and had a team-high 16 points to go with seven rebounds as No. 20 Clemson held off Stanford 66-64 on Wednesday night.

Both teams struggled to make key shots in the waning moments.

Tigers leading scorer RJ Godfrey missed a pair of free throws with 1:31 left that would have given Clemson a lead and then committed a foul on the other end. But Stanford’s Oskar Giltay missed the front end of a one-and-one at 1:17.

Clemson (19-4, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its 13th straight conference road game dating to 2024-25 — the fourth-longest streak in ACC history and tied for longest for the league in the last 25 years.

Aidan Cammann scored 19 points for Stanford while freshman Ebuka Okorie had 18.

Okorie came in averaging 21.8 points — third among freshmen in the country and 10th overall nationally. He scored 12 of his points in the first half on 4-for-7 shooting as the Cardinal led 32-30 at the break.

Stanford (14-9, 3-7) lost its fifth straight since beating 14th-ranked North Carolina on Jan. 14.

The Cardinal faced a ranked opponent at home for the fourth time in their last five games at Maples Pavilion, having beaten No. 16 Louisville on Jan. 2 and the 14th-ranked Tar Heels before an 80-50 loss to No. 6 Duke on Jan. 17.

Those two wins against Top-25 competition matched the program’s most in a season since five victories over ranked teams in 2013-14.

Stanford held a moment of silence and tribute for former baseball coach Mark Marquess, who died Friday.

