Shaw scores 14, Saint Mary’s beats San Diego 87-60

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Dillan Shaw had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Andrew McKeever added 12 points and 12 rebounds to help Saint Mary’s beat San Diego 87-60 on Wednesday night.

McKeever made 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Liam Campbell had 11 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Gaels (20-4, 9-2 West Coast Conference).

Toneari Lane led the Toreros (10-15, 4-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Tim Moore Jr. added 11 points for San Diego. Ty-Laur Johnson had seven points.

Saint Mary’s took the lead less than two minutes into the game and did not trail again. Campbell led the Gaels with nine points in the first half to help put them up 44-25 at the break. Saint Mary’s pulled away with a 13-1 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 27 points. The Gaels outscored San Diego by eight points in the final half, as McKeever led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press