Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Stirtz scores 22 as Iowa beats Washington 84-74, extends win streak to 5 games

By AP News
APTOPIX Iowa Washington Basketball

APTOPIX Iowa Washington Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

SEATTLE (AP) — Bennett Stirtz hit four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, Alvaro Folgueiras scored 16 points, and Iowa beat Washington 84-74 on Wednesday night for its fifth consecutive win.

Tavion Banks had 11 points and Cooper Koch also scored 11, all in the second half, for Iowa (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten). Banks missed a free throw with 29 seconds left in the first half to break his streak of 30 consecutive made free throws — four shy of the program record set by Chris Street (1993) and Jordan Bohannon (2018).

Hannes Steinbach had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Washington (12-11, 4.-8) and his 15 double-doubles this season are the most by a freshman in program history. Isaiah Stewart had 14 double-doubles for the Huskies in 2019-20.

Zoom Diallo had 16 points, a career-high 12 assists and six rebounds and Wesley Yates III scored 15 points for Washington.

Franck Kepnang threw down a dunk that gave the Huskies a seven-point lead with 18:41 left in the game but they went without a field goal for the next seven-plus minutes. Washington was 0 for 6 from the field and committed two turnovers during an 18-4 Iowa run that made it 63-56 with 12:59 to play and the Hawkeyes led the rest of the way.

Washington shot 76.9% (20 of 26) in the first half — the third-best shooting half in the Big Ten since the 2018-19 season — but made just 9 of 25 (36%) from the field after halftime.

Up next

Iowa: The Hawkeyes host Northwestern on Sunday.

Washington: The Huskies play Saturday at UCLA.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.