Cal RB Ashten Emory scores 2 TDs in comeback win over Virginia Tech, 25-20

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Reserve running back Ashten Emory ran for two touchdowns and his 2-yard touchdown plunge with 18 seconds left capped Cal’s 25-20 comeback win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

After trailing Virginia Tech for nearly the entire game, Cal (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) went on a six-play, 75-yard drive to take the lead.

Emory ran for 46 yards on 19 carries in relief of injured started Adam Mohammed due to a foot injury.

“That’s exciting to see him running around like he was today,” Cal coach Tosh Lupoi said. “Ashten has been carrying that rock and inspiring the team the way he runs the ball and runs through contact.”

Following pre-game warmups, Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was ruled out due to a concussion he sustained during Cal’s loss to UNLV last week. Jackson Brousseau replaced him, and the Colorado State transfer threw for 321 yards and one touchdown in his first start as a Golden Bear.

Both teams struggled to advance the ball in the first quarter, combining for just 81 yards of total offense.

The Hokies (4-2, 1-2) eventually got on the board first, when Ethan Grunkemeyer connected with Ayden Greene for a 30-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Two drives later, Cal put together a five-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard scoring from Emory to tie it.

Marcellous Hawkins Jr. ran it in from the 3 late in the second for a 14-7 Hokies lead. With 42 seconds left before halftime, Cal drove and converted a 35-yard field goal. The Bears added another field goal in the third.

Down 14-13, Brousseau led a drive late in the fourth, throwing a three-yard touchdown to Carson Perry-Smith to put the Golden Bears up 19-14.

The Hokies responded with a nine-play, 73-yard drive of their own to regain the lead when Grunkenmeyer ran it in from the 1.

Trailing 20-19, Brousseau marched the Golden Bears down the field and Emory broke free off the edge and scored the game winner.

“This group has been fighting in every one of these games, so I’m just most thankful and fired up for them.” Lupoi said. “Now we’re learning as a team to finish, as you just saw.”

After missing the game-winning kick against Pittsburg last week, Virginia Tech kicker John Love was 0 for 2 on field goals, missing a 55-yarder in the first quarter and a 39-yarder in the fourth.

The takeaway

Virginia Tech: The Hokies’ offense wasn’t pretty. Meanwhile, the defense couldn’t contain Cal’s passing game. After starting 4-0, Virginia Tech has lost its last two games, both by one score.

Cal: The Golden Bears’ offense was mostly one-dimensional, passing for 321 yards while rushing for just 82. But trailing late, Cal put the pieces together to pick up its second win in conference play.

Up next

Virginia Tech: Hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Cal: Hosts Wake Forest on Saturday.

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By SAM GIBSON

Associated Press