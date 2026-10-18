Georgia Tech takes on Boston College in ACC action

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Boston College (3-3) at Georgia Tech (2-4), Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Georgia Tech by 4.5. Against the spread: Georgia Tech 1-5, Boston College 4-2.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Georgia Tech Offense

Overall: 381.8 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 254.7 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 127.2 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 26.7 points per game (85th)

Georgia Tech Defense

Overall: 392.2 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 213.2 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 179.0 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 27.2 points per game (102nd)

Boston College Offense

Overall: 355.0 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 210.3 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 144.7 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (118th)

Boston College Defense

Overall: 328.8 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 169.3 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 159.5 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (63rd)

Georgia Tech is 112th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 43.2% of third downs.

Georgia Tech is 113th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Boston College’s 61st-ranked +1 margin.

Georgia Tech is 117th in the FBS with 70.5 penalty yards per game.

Boston College is 135th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 60.0% of trips. Georgia Tech’s red zone defense ranks 44th at 79.2%.

Georgia Tech ranks 120th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:47, compared to Boston College’s 56th-ranked average of 30:27.

Team leaders

Georgia Tech

Passing: Alberto Mendoza, 1,528 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 71.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Justice Haynes, 462 yards on 87 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Allen, 432 yards on 38 catches, 1 TD

Boston College

Passing: Mason McKenzie, 1,262 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.0 completion percentage

Rushing: McKenzie, 444 yards on 103 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Javarius Green, 229 yards on 23 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Georgia Tech lost 34-24 to Virginia Tech on Oct. 17. Mendoza threw for 335 yards on 29-of-38 attempts (76.3%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Trelain Maddox carried the ball 12 times for 96 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 16 yards. Allen had 10 receptions for 120 yards.

Boston College won 27-21 over Pittsburgh on Oct. 17. McKenzie led Boston College with 295 yards on 17-of-27 passing (63.0%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Evan Dickens had 57 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for eight yards. Landon Wright had two receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Georgia Tech plays at Pittsburgh on Oct. 31. Boston College plays at Duke on Oct. 31.

By The Associated Press