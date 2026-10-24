Luster has 3 total touchdowns, Horton adds 2 rushing TDs; Ball State beats Sacramento State 34-17

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Keldric Luster threw touchdown passes of 65 yards to Isaiah Thacker and 55 yards to Jamarion McDougle and added a 6-yard rushing TD to help Ball State beat Sacramento State 34-17 on Saturday.

Luster was 14-of-27 passing for 234 yards with two interceptions and had 68 yards rushing on 10 carries for Ball State (3-5, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). TJ Horton added two rushing touchdowns.

Sacramento State (1-7, 0-5) has lost six straight since a 52-0 home win over Mississippi Valley State on Sept. 5.

Jackson Sharman was 17-of-27 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns for the Hornets.

Sharman connected with Jace Wilson for a 65-yard touchdown down the left sideline to give Sacramento State a 10-7 lead. Two plays from scrimmage later McDougle’s TD reception gave the Cardinals the lead for good 5:25 left in the second quarter at 13-10 after Brody Boehm’s PAT kick was no good.

Horton’s first touchdown, from 1 yard out, made it a 10-point lead with 15 seconds remaining until halftime.

The Hornets had just 266 total yards and were 3 of 12 on third-down conversions.

Up next

Sacramento State: Hosts Kent State on Friday.

Ball State: Plays Nov. 4 at UMass.

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